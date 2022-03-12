Dr. Victory discusses SDUSD’s unanimous vote to pass vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District voted unanimously to implement the district’s COVID-19 vaccine resolution last week.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the district’s decision.

“Although I am pro-vaccine in general, I cannot make a credible or compelling argument from a medical perspective to mandate these vaccines in anyone, let alone children,” Dr. Victory summed up.