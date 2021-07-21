Dr. Victory finds the AAP’s recommendation ‘highly misguided’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency and Public Health Specialist, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the American Academy of Pediatrics recommending masks in class for everyone two years and older.

The recommendation applies whether vaccinated or not, according to the AAP.

Dr. Victory said she finds this recommendation “troubling and highly misguided.”

She has maintained that children are at an “infinitesimal” risk to coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.