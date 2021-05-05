Dr. Victory on 12 to 15-year-olds receiving COVID-19 vaccines





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As early as next week, a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could be approved for children aged 12 to 15 — but Dr. Kelly Victory says it’s unwise.

Recent studies have shown that American children account for 22% of new daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S., which is 3% up from last year.

Dr. Victory, Emergency and Public Health Specialist, reasons that COVID-19 vaccines are not FDA-approved and are only being administered under emergency use authorization.

She added that subjecting children who have zero significant risk from the vaccine is not a good idea, especially while long term effects from vaccines are still unknown.

Dr. Victory joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss vaccinating children 12 to 15-years-old with COVID-19 vaccines.