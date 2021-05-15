Dr. Victory on CDC guidelines allowing fully vaccinated people to stop masking in most situations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A number of states have embraced new federal guidelines that say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or out in most situations.

But other states and some businesses are taking a wait-and-see attitude amid questions of whether the new advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is safe or even workable since it essentially leaves it up to people to do the right thing.

California’s governor said Friday that his office is weighing issues of enforcement and workplace safety in considering whether and when to adopt new CDC guidelines on masking.

Emergency and Disaster Specialist, Dr. Kelly Victory, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the CDC guidelines on masking.