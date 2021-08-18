Dr. Victory on masking and vaccinating children

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fall is around the corner and kids are gathering their supplies for the fall 2021 semester — including face masks.

While numerous schools around the country are open for in-person learning, school will look a little bit different with mandatory indoor masking and continued social distancing.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency and Public Health Specialist, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss her thoughts on masks and COVID-19 vaccinations for children.

Dr. Victory described both masking for children and vaccinations as ill-advised.

She emphasized that vaccinating children with such a low risk is “bad public health policy.”