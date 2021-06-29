Dr. Victory on W.H.O. urging vaccinated people to wear masks as Delta variant spreads

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The W.H. O. is urging vaccinated people to wear masks due to the Delta COVID-19 variant continuing to spread.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency and Public Health Specialist, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the Delta variant.

Many doctors have reported that the Delta variant is more contagious but not more lethal.

The doctor echoed this, explaining that when viruses mutate, they typically become more contagious or “stickier,” as Dr. Victory called it, but also less severe.

Dr. Victory described that Israel has an extremely high vaccination rate and yet many vaccinated people there contracted the Delta virus.

The Delta variant is causing a very mild disease, unlike the original COVID-19 variant, Dr. Victory concluded.