Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now.

But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon.

Emergency and Public Health Specialist, Dr. Kelly Victory, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss why the FDA hasn’t approved the vaccines yet, despite being used on millions for months now.

It would take a degree of confidence from the FDA that they are safe, effective, and necessary, explained Dr. Kelly Victory.

Dr. Victory added that the FDA likely has not approved them yet because there is not yet enough data on these vaccines and their effects on particular groups of people.