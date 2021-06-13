Dr. Victory urges common sense as state is poised to lift pandemic restrictions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Emergency and Public Health Specialist, Dr. Kelly Victory, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the upcoming state reopening and mask-wearing.

The June 15 date is arbitrary, Dr. Victory said, adding that masks have scarred many throughout the pandemic.

In regards to the state’s mask guidance, Cal/OSHA is set to hold a meeting on June 17 on mask mandates in various settings throughout the state.