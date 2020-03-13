Dr. Will Tseng discusses the symptoms of COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city and county of San Diego declared public health emergencies Thursday, banning all mass gatherings of 250 or more people and announcing five new confirmed coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus has infected more than 100-thousand people worldwide– and it’s natural that you may get a little anxious every time you feel a tickle in your throat or the beginnings of a bad cough.

Dr. Will Tseng, Communications Committee Chair at the San Diego County Medical Society, was in studio to talk about the symptoms of COVID-19.

For more info: www.sdcms.org .