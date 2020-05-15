Dr. Wilma Wooten admits she doesn’t have power to prevent tribal casinos reopening





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The county appeared to soften its stance Thursday in regard to tribal casino reopenings, a day after announcements that operations will be restarted on Monday at the Viejas Casino and Resort in Alpine, followed next Wednesday by the Sycuan Casino Resort and on May 22 by the Valley View Casino & Hotel.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said there was a “long and dark history of white people” telling American Indians what they can and cannot do.

“It’s not my place to tell them what to do,” Fletcher said.

On Wednesday, Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said reopening the casinos next week would cause a risk to public health. She also admitted that she had not reviewed the casinos safety plans to reopen, but she was against it anyway.

When asked Thursday if she still felt that way, Wooten said she had met with tribal leaders, reviewed their phased reopening plans and reassessed the county’s role.

After becoming aware she has no power over the tribal casinos, Wooten backtracked and said they can make their own decisions. “It’s very clear to us that the tribal nations have sovereign authority,” she said. “Our strategy is to review and offer advice.”

All three casinos are on tribal land, meaning they are not subject to the same state regulations that have restricted most business operations in California, which is in Phase 2 of a four-stage reopening plan. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s guidelines for reopening the state have casinos in Phase 3. Bingo and poker will not be part of the phased reopening at Sycuan.

Restaurants will operate for limited hours, and gaming areas will require appropriate spacing between players and staff, casino executives said.

Table games will be limited to a maximum of three players per table and every other slot machine will be turned off to create space between players. Patrons and staff will have to have their temperatures checked, wear masks at all times and maintain physical distancing.

Dr. Wilma Wooten’s original answer saying she will work to prevent the casino’s reopening is below.