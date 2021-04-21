Dr. Wilma Wooten dodges question about how many COVID cases resulted from high school football





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California was the last state in the country to allow outdoor youth sports competition to resume, citing safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite dozens of other states safely completing their normally scheduled, Fall high school football seasons, San Diego County health officials repeatedly told San Diegans doing so here would be way too dangerous.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten stood by Governor Newsom’s ban on outdoor youth sports resuming, never once criticizing him for doing so.

But in March 2021, the Let Them Play CA movement, led by Scripps Ranch Coach Marlon Gardinera and Torrey Pines Coach Rod Gladnick, reached a settlement that allowed our youth to get back on the field and compete.

KUSI News covered every week of the one-of-a-kind Spring 2021 season with our award winning, Prep Pigskin Report.

Now that the 6-week, Spring football season is complete, KUSI News asked Dr. Wilma Wooten, “how many coronavirus cases and hospitalizations resulted from high school in San Diego?”

Dr. Wooten answered the question, but her answer didn’t make any sense.

