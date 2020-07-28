Dr. Wilma Wooten “saddened” to see worshippers gathering in protest on Cardiff State Beach





CARDIFF (KUSI) – Over 1,000 worshippers peacefully gathered on Cardiff State Beach Sunday evening to protest the mandated closure of their local churches.

As you know, mass gatherings are a violation of the State Public Health Order.

San Diego County Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, was asked about the gathering and said she was “saddened” to see the pictures and video. A far cry from her promotion of the protests that occurred after the killing of George Floyd.

Wooten concluded that the County will “continue to address this egregious violation.”

Dr. Wilma Wooten was "saddened" to see the large gathering of peaceful protesters on Cardiff State Beach Sunday evening. Over 1,000 people showed up to protest the mandated closure of their local churches. Wooten said she will "continue to address this egregious violation." pic.twitter.com/yxT4EQa1fR — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 28, 2020