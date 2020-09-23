Dr. Wilma Wooten says attending Padres games should be banned because of alcohol consumption





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Padres have clinched a playoff birth for the first time in 14 years, but San Diegans are still unable to attend their games due to regulations made by the MLB and the State of California.

The MLB has banned fans from attending any games in the 2020 season, but are debating allowing fans at limited capacity for the playoffs. Furthermore, the State of California has prohibited public or private gatherings of all kinds statewide.

But, the NFL is allowing a limited number of fans to attend games in stadiums, if allowed by their respective state governments. For example, Chiefs, Cowboys, Dolphins, Buccaneers, Colts, and Jaguars all have already had fans attend one of their home games.

With the NFL experiencing no problems allowing fans in the stands, KUSI asked San Diego County Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten if she thinks it would be safe for San Diegans to begin attending Padres games.

Petco Park is entirely outdoors, and safety protocols similar to the NFL’s would be put in place.

Dr. Wooten said she would not, because that would be a gathering with alcohol consumption, citing the state’s ban on gatherings.

“A Padres game is a gathering, and with games it includes and is associated with alcohol consumption and when you mix those two, people lose their ability to operate and use their best judgement. It is a gathering and currently the state does not recommend gatherings” she explained.