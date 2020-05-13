Dr. Wilma Wooten says ‘many thousands more would have died’ if it wasn’t for her lockdown orders





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, has been calling the shots when it comes to coronavirus lockdown orders in order to “flatten the curve.”

It has been nearly two months, and many San Diego County businesses remain closed, and the unemployment rate has risen to nearly 27%, and all time high.

As protests become more prevalent to reopen the San Diego County economy, San Diegans are becoming more and more eager to reopen and get somewhat back to normal.

Wednesday at the County of San Diego daily press conference, Dr. Wilma Wooten said the San Diego County public health orders have saved thousands of lives.

“Now I also want to remind the public, had we not implemented the physical distancing, our stay-at-home orders locally, many thousands more individuals, including elderly, would have died from COVID-19,” Wooten stated.

Wooten did not elaborate on this statement.

