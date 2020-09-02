Dr. Wilma Wooten says the county does not believe tracking guests is “intrusive” of privacy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said all businesses that had their indoor operation closed, and now reopening, must have a guest sign-in with name and phone number of the guests that come in. Supervisor Fletcher explained this sign in list will aid in tracking people who were potentially exposed to outbreaks or positive cases at businesses that have reopened.

Wednesday, a reporter asked San Diego County Health Officials to further explain this policy, asking if it is intrusive of people’s privacy.

Dr. Wooten explained they don’t want businesses to send in the info, just keep the names and numbers for 3 weeks in case of a potential outbreak.

Furthermore, Wooten explained that the county doesn’t think they are asking for too much personal information on customers because, “when many of us call and make reservations at restaurants, we give our name, we give a phone number, and sometimes we give a credit card number. So we don’t think we are asking for too much information.”

Wooten then said the state “actually recommends” county’s do this, and San Diego County decided to put this policy in place.

Wooten explained personal care business also take most of this information so they “do not feel this is intruding on anyone’s personal privileges.”

Critics of the policy say restaurants don’t share the personal information they receive from their customers, and customers expect it to be kept private. Otherwise, they may be hesitant to do so. Plus, customers can pay with cash if they were worried about that. Government mandating this information is tracked so they can analyze it when they please is what San Diegans are concerned about, but Dr. Wooten says it’s no big deal.

