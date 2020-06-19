Dr. Wilma Wooten says you are not allowed to host people at your house until sometime next year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego County prepares to reopen another wave of businesses Friday, an influx of community-transmitted COVID-19 outbreaks reported Thursday has activated one of the county’s public health triggers, placing a pause on any additional openings coming from the state.

The county also reported 238 new cases of the illness, a new daily high and one that moved the total number of cases in the county over the 10,000 milestone to 10,092. Another four deaths were reported Thursday, raising the total deaths related to COVID-19 to 331.

These new cases comprise 2% of a new daily high of tests reported, 10,070, for a cumulative total of 254,391 tests since the pandemic began.

The businesses scheduled to open Friday, including personal care businesses like skin care and waxing salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapists and nail salons — will still be allowed to open, but San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said any further openings allowed by Gov. Gavin Newsom wouldn’t be implemented until numbers go down.

“We continue to implore the public to wear facial coverings and avoid having gatherings at your home,” Fletcher said.

The culprit of the county’s pause action is the eight community- transmitted outbreaks San Diego County has recorded in the last week.

As part of the 13 public health triggers announced earlier this month, the county could take industry-specific actions, pause all reopening efforts or even dial back reopenings if enough of the metrics rise above a certain threshold. The threshold for community outbreaks — defined as three or more lab-confirmed cases from different households — was seven or fewer in a week’s span.

The eight outbreaks from June 11-17 is the most in a one-week span since the pandemic began, eclipsing the previous high of six during the week of April 29-May 5.

However, if no new outbreaks are reported Friday, three of those outbreaks will fall off the rolling seven-day period the county is monitoring, bringing the metric back to “green.”

The two outbreaks reported Thursday were at a campground and a social club. Fletcher did not report where exactly those were, or the previous outbreaks, saying doing so would “undermine” the county’s cooperation from self-reporting businesses and other locations.

Nolita Hall posted on its Facebook page that an asymptomatic employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and that Little Italy restaurant would close until June 30 for deep cleaning. It was unclear as of Thursday if that restaurant was one of the community outbreaks reported, but Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said the outbreaks reported at restaurants were only among staff.

Fletcher said the county would increase “targeted enforcement” of businesses in violation of public health orders.

Wooten, with a nod to how long the COVID-19 pandemic could impact the region, said it may not be safe for people to have gatherings at their homes “until sometime next year,” a far cry from the mid-March hopes of flattening the curve and ending the pandemic.

“With the reopenings, people think we can go back to the pre-COVID existence, and we cannot,” she said.

Wooten also announced that San Diegans are not allowed to host anyone at their homes, for any event, until sometime next year.

The statement resulted with harsh critique online, many questioning the lawfulness of such an order, and the ability of it to be enforced.

San Diego County Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten says you are not allowed to host people at your house, for any events, until sometime next year. Wooten said an important action you can take is "not have friends, coworkers or other individuals" over for any reason. pic.twitter.com/bvrMGXYWFh — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 18, 2020

Before the press briefing ended, we asked Wooten to explain her statement saying San Diegans are not allowed to host anyone at their private homes until sometime next year. Wooten responded, "I am not sure how much more detail. It is what it is." More: https://t.co/X1z2lqhAOT pic.twitter.com/bI0xfOZeTC — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 19, 2020

Earlier in Thursday’s press briefing, KUSI’s Sasha Foo asked Supervisor Fletcher, “it seem unrealistic that you would have law enforcement able to ticket or cite people for not wearing a face covering. So you’re counting largely on voluntary compliance by members of the public? Is that correct?”

Fletcher responded, “We are counting on people to comply with the Public Health Order which is the law. Public Health Orders have the effect and impact of the law.”

The full answer can be heard here or below:

Will San Diego law enforcement ticket cite people for not wearing a face covering in public? Supervisor @NathanFletcher says, "We are counting on folks to comply with the public health order which is the law. Public Health Orders have the effect and impact of the law." pic.twitter.com/48vAAHnnjN — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 19, 2020