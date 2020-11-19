Dr. Wilma Wooten urges San Diegans to hold virtual Thanksgiving dinners





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During Thursday’s unscheduled press briefing, a reporter asked about gatherings on the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The reporter’s question was, “How big of a test will Thanksgiving be for the county and the rest of the nation, and what is the potential impact if people do not take precautions? What do you advise?”

Dr. Wilma Wooten referred back to San Diego County’s guidelines for Thanksgiving gatherings, and said if people don’t do what she says, we will see an increase in cases.

Wooten then advised San Diegans to only gather with their households adding, “having virtual Thanksgiving dinners with other families or friends that are local, or out of state.”

