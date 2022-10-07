Dr. Wilma Wooten urges San Diego residents to get vaccinated before holidays… again





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials are still encouraging residents to schedule vaccinations for both COVID-19 and influenza as the holidays — and indoor gatherings — approach.

The county Health and Human Services Agency reminds San Diegans it is safe to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot during the same visit and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated against both viruses. COVID-19 primary series vaccines and bivalent boosters, as well as flu shots are widely available across the region.

“Vaccines are safe and effective at preventing severe outcomes from disease, but it takes some time for them to take full effect after vaccination,” said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. “It takes most people about two weeks to develop antibodies after vaccination, so I recommend scheduling your vaccination appointments as soon as possible to develop protection ahead of the holidays.”

The County pointed out Pfizer/BioNTech bivalent COVID booster is available for anyone age 12 and older. Bivalent boosters have not yet been authorized for children under the age of 12. Youths in that age group can get boosted with the previous version of the monovalent Pfizer vaccine.

Close to 2.69 million or 80.3% of San Diegans have received the primary series of one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines and are considered fully vaccinated. A total of 1,467,090 or 59.6% of 2,462,965 eligible San Diegans have received a booster.

The county health department reports COVID-19 data once a week — on Thursday nights.

Dr. Wilma Wooten made no mention of the ineffectiveness of the vaccine, or the extremely low risk most healthy people have from coronavirus.

Dr. Wilma Wooten urges San Diego County residents to get vaccinated before the holidays… again. Wooten said the vaccines prevent severe outcomes from disease. But, she did not mention majority of our COVID deaths are among fully vaccinated people.https://t.co/tvaAFkAAcW — KUSI News (@KUSINews) October 7, 2022

RELATED STORY: 41% of recent COVID deaths among fully vaccinated and boosted individuals