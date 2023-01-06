Dr. Wilma Wooten warns of post-Christmas & New Year COVID surge





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The number of new COVID-19 cases remained fairly steady in the past week, but San Diego County officials warned Friday an influx from holiday gatherings was likely in coming days.

“It’s never been more important to get tested if you feel COVID-19 symptoms and to get the bivalent booster vaccination if you haven’t,” said county Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten. “It’s still less than two weeks from Christmas and we don’t know what New Year’s celebrations could bring. So, take care of yourself and get tested if you feel sick. If you are not ill, get boosted to stay healthy.”

Wooten reminded San Diegans to take caution over the winter months during indoor gatherings, including masking, washing hands often, staying home when sick and home testing.

The COVID vaccines do not prevent people from contracting or transmitting the virus, but San Diego County health officials want you to get vaccinated anyway.

