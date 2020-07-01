Dr. Wilma Wooten’s message to business owners forced to close, ‘that has been a very small number’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday, San Diego County Health Officials discussed the potential of being put onto the Governor’s watch list, which would lead to further shutdown of our local economy if coronavirus cases continue to rise.

After so many business owners were excited to be back open, working tirelessly to abide by the new social distancing regulations to resume operations, San Diego County Health officials announced Monday that bars that don’t serve food must close. Tuesday, they modified the order to allow those bars that serve food to remain open until 10:00 PM, and those that don’t to partner with a nearby restaurant to serve food if they wish to continue operations through Fourth of July weekend.

During Wednesday’s County media briefing, KUSI News asked County Health Official Dr. Wilma Wooten the following question: “Today, Governor Newsom said he wants to encourage good behavior for businesses and work with them and address the concerns that present themselves. What do you say to the business owners in San Diego County who you have forced to close down again, before our county was placed on the governors watch list, that have been following all social distancing guidelines but can’t stay open?”

Her response, “So first of all I’d like to say that that’s been a very small number. And even with those businesses, they’ve been cooperative. And tsubsequently have done or performed the necessary things to be able to operate again. Our purpose is not, we don’t want to close down any businesses. But we have to maintain the integrity of the public health best practices that are recommended. And in general, most of our businesses have been doing a great job. Now we recognize that we have had some problems and hiccups in Little Italy as well as the Gaslamp, but those situations were rectified. So again, we would like to thank all of the various businesses for all of the great work that you’ve been doing to comply with the best practices that have been recommended as part of the Health Officer’s Order.”

Wednesday’s full coronavirus press briefing is below.

San Diego County media briefing 7/1/20 San Diego County Health Officials hold press briefing just hours after Governor Gavin Newsom mandated multiple sectors stop indoor operations in 19 CA counties. More info on Newsom's order: https://bit.ly/3dUBI4q Posted by KUSI News on Wednesday, July 1, 2020