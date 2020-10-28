Dr. Wooten says following government guidelines ‘will have to become a way of life’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After weeks of following guidelines from the State of California and San Diego County health officials, San Diego County has been unable to advance out of the “Red Tier” of Governor Gavin Newsom’s reopening guidelines.

A reporters asked that since San Diegans are behaving, both businesses and individuals, is there any areas the public can improve in to advance the county into the Orange Tier?

Dr. Wilma Wooten responded saying our social distancing and mandatory mask mandates “are simple, but they are tried and true.” Wooten also seemed to blame businesses for not following the county’s guidelines for San Diego County’s inability to move forward in the reopening process.

Wooten explained, “while a large number of the community is definitely adhering, there are some individuals, some groups, and some businesses that are not. We ask that all businesses hold their clients and their patrons accountable. We as that individuals adhere to these guidances (guidelines), we ask that people not have large parties. That’s one factor that has been pervasive throughout this pandemic. Having parties, particularly renting Airbnb’s, or in your backyard. All of those matters, those factors, those actions, those behaviors, all of them matter. And I know there’s fatigue, I understand that.”

Wooten said she has also stated that “this is a marathon, not a sprint. And by practicing these behaviors for a few weeks, and then stopping it, it sends us into the yo-yo situation as well. This will have to become a way of life until vaccines are available. So thank you.”

Wednesday’s complete County Health briefing can be seen here.