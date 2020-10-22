Dr. Wooten says it’s not her job to listen to WHO advice on lockdowns

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During Wednesday’s San Diego County Health press briefing, KUSI News asked if our County Health Officials agreed or disagreed with the World Health Organization’s stance advising against lockdown policies.

San Diego County narrowly avoided being forced back into the more restrictive Purple Tier of Gavin Newsom’s reopening guidelines, but it could still happen next week.

The WHO said the economic and health effects of lockdown policies is so extreme that they now advise against using them as a way to contain the spread of coronavirus.

President Trump has been saying this since the beginning of the pandemic when he warned to not make cure worse than the problem itself.

Dr. Wilma Wooten dodged the question, saying “it’s not my job to share what I agree or disagree with, but to follow the guidance that we get primarily from the state.”

Dr. Wooten has routinely said they use “science and data” to make their decisions, but now she admits San Diego County health officials simply follow guidance from Governor Gavin Newsom.

Wooten concluded that businesses and individuals need to do their part to follow the guidelines implemented by the state to “turn the table” and decrease the spread of COVID-19 in our community.