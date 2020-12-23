Dr. Wooten says Newsom’s stay-at-home order hasn’t improved situation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During Wednesday’s San Diego County Health press briefing, our local officials urges San Diegans not to gather to celebrate Christmas.

Chairman Cox and Supervisor Fletcher blamed the rising cases on people who gathered for Thanksgiving, and predict the same thing will happen after Christmas.

Dr. Wilma Wooten then spoke, adding what she believes to be justification for Gavin Newsom’s extension of the stay-at-home order for regions across the state, including Southern California.

Wooten explained, “it has been almost three weeks since the stay at home order for Southern California went into effect, and the situation has not significantly improved. And things, therefore, are not getting better.” Continuing, “the regional stay-at-home order will remain in place until the region has an ICU bed capability or availability above 15%”