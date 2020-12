Dr. Wooten urges San Diegans to get flu vaccine during COVID-19 pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While influenza in the San Diego County is extremely low compared to other seasons, County health officials are urging San Diegans to get vaccinated.

December 6th through the 12th is National Influenza Vaccination Week.

Dr. Wilma Wooten joined KUSI to talk more about the National Influenza vaccination week and the importance of getting the flu vaccine.