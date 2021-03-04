Dr. Wooten: Vaccinated San Diegans ‘absolutely’ need to keep wearing masks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, Texas and Mississippi lifted their statewide mask mandates and declared their states open for business.

The existing mask mandates in those states were already very lightly enforced, but Governor Gavin Newsom called the move “absolutely reckless.” Newsom’s comments don’t signal California following in their footsteps anytime soon. California is already the most locked down state in the country.

Then, in reaction to Texas and Mississippi’s decisions to end their mask mandates and open their states, President Biden said, “the last thing we need is neanderthal thinking.” Biden went on to stress the importance of masking, saying if we don’t, we will lose thousands of more lives.

Wednesday, KUSI News followed up and the different messages regarding masks from elected leaders across the country. We submitted a question asking, “Once San Diegans get vaccinated, do they need to continue wearing masks?”

Dr. Wooten answered the question proclaiming, “yes and absolutely.”

Wooten continued, “we still need people to continue to wear their masks, wash their hands, and watch their distance because we do not yet have herd immunity in the community.”

