Drawing attention to the countless homeless seniors across the county and what to do

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On “Good Evening San Diego” KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Amie Zamudio, Director of Homeless Outreach Housing 4 The Homeless, on how there is not enough attention on Senior Homelessness.

She calls out Nathan Fletcher in a Union Tribune article saying “Representatives routinely make excuse after excuse about why they can’t do something about this crisis. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher recently said that hotels are less willing to work with the county and that there have been staffing issues. I think this is just a lack of will and a pathetic cop-out on his part.”