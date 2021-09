Drew Brees at the 60th annual banquet held by San Diego Sports Association for youth programs

The San Diego Sports Association holding the 60th annual Sports Banquet to raise money and support at risk and underserved student athletes. A memorable night with Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees as the special guest.

Hear Drew Brees talk everything from his new chapter, his advice to young athletes, and his take on San Diego’s own Notre Dame quarterback and Bishop’s alum Tyler Buchner.