Drive-in concerts and live-streamed events become popular amid COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While a lot of popular music festivals were canceled due to the pandemic, musicians and promoters have had to get creative to bring music to fans.

Drive-in concerts and live-streamed events have become common, Garth Brooks is the latest addition; his upcoming drive-in concert will also air live to 300-plus other drive-ins.

Joining Good Morning San Diego to discuss the local music scene right now was pop music critic George Varga from the San Diego Union-Tribune.