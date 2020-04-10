Drive Thru Food distribution at Southwestern College





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The San Diego Food Bank, in partnership with the City of Chula Vista, will host a large-scale “drive-thru” emergency food distribution for low-income families in the South Bay at Southwestern College. The food distribution will target low-income families and seniors affected by the pandemic.

The food distribution will be “contactless.” Attendees will remain in their cars with windows rolled up, and food/toilet paper will be placed directly in the trunk by volunteers.

The groceries that will be distributed will include: UHT milk, peanut butter, brown rice, canned peaches, canned green beans, canned peas, canned tomato sauce, canned vegetable soup, canned cream of mushroom soup, canned salmon, canned pork, a box of cereal, pecan pieces (1 lb.), and a bag of potatoes. In addition, attendees will receive a family-pack of toilet paper, paper towels, and baby wipes.

The Food Distribution will start at 9 a.m. and last until all of the food is gone.

The Food Bank said they will continue to serve those in need throughout the duration of the Coronavirus crisis. For information on the food programs operating during the crisis, visit: www.SanDiegoFoodBank.org/GetHelp.

To donate, visit: www.SanDiegoFoodBank.org/response/.