Driver crashes after gunman takes aim at two men in Hillcrest alley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two men standing in a Hillcrest alley were shot at early Saturday by a gunman who stepped out of a vehicle and opened fire, police said.

The men were in the alley near University and 10th avenues at 2:33 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle pulled up behind them and someone got out and fired three shots, according to a San Diego Police Department watch commandeer.

The men who were shot at were not hit, and got into their vehicle and drove away.

The shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction and no description was provided to police.