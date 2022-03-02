Driver hospitalized after crashing into garage and fire hydrant

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A driver was hospitalized Wednesday after crashing into a garage attached to a home in Spring Valley.

The driver was the sole occupant of an Acura sedan that lost control after being cut off by another driver on Jamacha Road, according to Fox5. The Acura slammed into a fire hydrant and continued into the garage at the corner of Darby Street and Jamacha Road.

The accident was reported from the residence at around 5:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Images show the Acura came to rest atop another vehicle occupying the Darby Street garage, with the fire hydrant pinned underneath it.

San Diego Fire and Rescue crews responded to help the driver and cut the water off from the broken hydrant. The driver was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported. The American Red Cross provided assistance for the three adult residents and their dog.