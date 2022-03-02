Driver hospitalized after vehicle went down embankment near the Sweetwater River

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An unidentified driver was taken to the hospital Wednesday after the vehicle exited the freeway and went off the road near the Sweetwater River.

At around 4 a.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle that — for reasons not released — exited freeway and went down the embankment on eastbound state Route 54, west of Interstate 805 in Chula Vista.

Emergency responders used 150 feet of cable to reach the driver and the vehicle. The driver was then taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista in an unknown condition.

No other information was immediately available.