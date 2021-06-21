Driver who rammed bicyclists in Arizona race has DUI history

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man authorities identified as the driver who plowed his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists at a weekend race has a criminal history of driving while intoxicated.

Police say Shawn Michael Chock fled the crash Saturday in the mountain town of Show Low and was shot by police as they chased him.

Online court records show the 35-year-old was charged in Phoenix in 2007 and 2010 with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, assault and other offenses.

Chock was still hospitalized Monday in stable condition.

A police spokeswoman says seven cyclists were rushed to hospitals Saturday, most in critical condition.