Driver who rammed bicyclists in Arizona race has DUI history

In this Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent is a pick up truck which ran over a group of cyclists in Show Low, Ariz. Police say a driver in a pickup truck has plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona, critically injuring several riders. Authorities say officers then chased down the driver Saturday and shot him outside a nearby hardware store. Police say six cyclists have been taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash. (Jim Headley/The White Mountain Independent via AP)

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man authorities identified as the driver who plowed his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists at a weekend race has a criminal history of driving while intoxicated.

Police say Shawn Michael Chock fled the crash Saturday in the mountain town of Show Low and was shot by police as they chased him.

Online court records show the 35-year-old was charged in Phoenix in 2007 and 2010 with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, assault and other offenses.

Chock was still hospitalized Monday in stable condition.

A police spokeswoman says seven cyclists were rushed to hospitals Saturday, most in critical condition.

