Driver wounded in shooting on SR 125 in Santee





SANTEE (KUSI) – A motorist was wounded Monday in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on an eastern San Diego County freeway.

The 28-year-old victim was headed north on state Route 125 near Mission Gorge Road in Santee shortly before 8 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up alongside and someone inside it fired several shots at him, according to sheriff’s officials.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a bullet wound to the neck and released later in the day, Detective Tyler Norby said.

The shooter remained unidentified and at large in the early afternoon, Norby said.