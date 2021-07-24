Drone footage captured of great white sharks off coast of Del Mar





DEL MAR (KUSI) – A Solana Beach resident recently captured overhead sightings of the juvenile Great White Sharks swimming close to shore in Del Mar.

Kian Hoover captured the footage of the 11 baby sharks several weeks ago.

Hoover also captured footage of a shark swimming directly under him while he was paddle boarding.

Hoover himself joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his experience and the footage he captured.