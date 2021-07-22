Drone footage captures multiple Great White Sharks off the coast of Del Mar





DEL MAR (KUSI) – There have been many reports of shark sightings off our coast recently, and one Solana Beach resident captured it on camera.

A few weeks ago, Kian Hoover was flying his drone over the ocean in Del Mar, and saw 11 baby Great White Sharks swimming close to shore.

Around the same time, he went paddle boarding and saw a shark swim right underneath him. He stuck his GoPro in the water and even caught it on camera up close.

Kian Hoover discussed the shark sightings and what it was like to be so close to them with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.