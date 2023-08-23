Drone video captures nasty sewage runoff at Cardiff State Beach

CARDIFF (KUSI) – The Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued a general rain advisory for coastal waters throughout San Diego County after Tropical Storm Hilary brought record August rainfall to our region.

People are advised to avoid the water for 72 hours, especially in areas near drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets, as bacteria levels increase as a result of runoff entering the ocean.

Surfer Rodney Henson heard about a notorious spot for nasty runoff to accumulate bacteria in Cardiff, and flew his drone over the beach to warn surfers to avoid the area.

Henson’s drone has a polarized lens, so he was able to highlight the sewage contaminating the area. Henson told KUSI News, “there is some kind of a chemical and an oil because there is a clear line between saltwater and the blackness that is coming out. It’s like this deep coffee color, and there is no mixing of it. You can tell it has a lot of chemicals in it, obviously the runoff from the streets, and who knows what has been coming from the sewage plants and treatment centers.”

Rodney Henson’s “Surfing Hollywood” YouTube video is below: