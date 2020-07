Drug Enforcement Administration warns public of scammers posing as agency employees





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The DEA is urging the public to be on the look out of a new scam where people claim to be agency employees.

Scammers have been calling people on the phone posing as DEA Agents in an attempt to defraud and extort money from victims.

DEA Special Agent in Charge, John Callery, discussed the new scam with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries.