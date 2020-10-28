Dueling protests held over Carlsbad Unified School District’s reopening plans





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parents, students and staff in Carlsbad are the latest to protest their school district’s reopening decisions.

While some parents are demanding the district to bring students back to class right away, some teachers are arguing they need more safety protocols put in place.

Sharon McKeeman told KUSI’s Nick James that healthy children are contemplating suicide, some even attempting it. Furthermore, she explained that many “Straight A” students are failing classes and have become extremely frustrated.

