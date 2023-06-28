DUI checkpoint in Encinitas to be conducted starting at 7 p.m. Friday

ENCINITAS (CNS) – Deputies were planning to set up a DUI checkpoint from 7 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday somewhere in the city of Encinitas, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, and a suspended license, said SDCSD Sgt. Jeremy Collis.

More than 228 drivers were arrested for DUI in Encinitas during the past year and a half, the sergeant said.

Funding for the checkpoint program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.