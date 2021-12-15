DUI checkpoint planned for Lemon Grove this weekend

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) – Sheriff deputies will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint this weekend in Lemon Grove.

The checkpoint is planned for 8 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday in an unspecified location, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Traffic volume and weather permitting, all vehicles may be checked and drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be arrested,” Sgt. Aaron Montan said in a statement. “Our objective is to send a clear message to those who are considering driving a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol and/or drugs.”

The operation is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.