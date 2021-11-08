DUI/driver’s license checkpoint planned Wednesday in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Department is planning a DUI/driver license checkpoint at an undisclosed location within the city of San Diego this week.

Starting 11 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday, officers will be checking drivers for up-to-date licenses and signs of impaired driving in a location “affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence,” according to a release from the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said checkpoint locations are generally placed in areas with the highest rates of collisions and frequency of arrests.

The SDPD also recommends drivers download the Designated Driver VIP app, which offers free incentives to designated sober drivers and connects intoxicated users with rideshare services.

Consequences for driving impaired or without a license can include jail time and $10,000 in fines and fees.