DUI patrols happening on St. Patrick’s Day, don’t drink and drive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s St. Patrick’s day and while Americans will most certainly be baking soda bread, boiling up an Irish stew, and drinking alcohol, the California Highway Patrol is strongly urging drivers that alcohol is not the only substance that often leads to a DUI arrest.

California Highway Patrol’s Public Information Officer Sal Castro, joined KUSI on this green day to urge drivers to not drink and drive — to any degree — or take cannabis, prescription medications, or illegal drugs and get behind a wheel.

All of the above can lead to impaired and unsafe driving, arrest, jail time, fines, loss of driving privileges — or death.

If anyone suspects an impaired driver on the roads today, the public is encourage to all 9-1-1 and be prepared to give the vehicle’s description, license plate number, and direction of travel.