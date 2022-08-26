DUI suspect driving wrong way on freeway causes fatal collision

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 49-year-old motorist died today in a collision caused by a DUI suspect driving the wrong way on state Route 52 in the Miramar area.

The victim was headed west when an eastbound Chevrolet pickup crashed into his Honda sedan on the westbound side of the freeway near Interstate 805 shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the car, an El Cajon resident, died at the scene of the wreck. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The 23-year-old San Diego woman at the wheel of the pickup was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and later arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, CHP public-affairs Officer Jesse Matias said. Her identity was not immediately available.

The fatal collision forced closures of traffic lanes in the area until about 8 a.m., Matias said.