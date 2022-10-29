Duke’s of Hazard star John Schneider produces patriotic movie “To Die For”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Actor, filmmaker, and musician John Schneider will be releasing his new movie “To Die For” in the weeks prior to Midterms.

The film is a retelling of a real story portraying the life of a man that chose to go to jail instead of obeying a restraining order that prevented him from driving around a school with an American flag on the back of his truck.

Schneider joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to explain why the story spoke to him, and the challenges that come with movie writing and production.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/5bvWammCZ04