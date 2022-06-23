Dump truck crashes off I-8 connector in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A dump truck veered out of control and crashed off a Mission Valley freeway off-ramp Thursday, leaving the driver seriously injured, causing a fuel spill and forcing a closure of traffic lanes in the area for hours.

The commercial vehicle careened off the elevated exit from westbound Interstate 8 to Morena Boulevard about 10:15 a.m., landing in the bed of the San Diego River, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the driver to a hospital for treatment of severe trauma, the CHP reported.

Authorities shut down the off-ramp along with the Morena Boulevard exit from eastbound I-8 to allow for cleanup and investigation, CHP public- affairs Officer Jesse Matias said. The closures were ongoing as of mid- afternoon.