Durham Report confirms Russian Collusion Investigation against Trump was a hoax





WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – Special Counsel John Durham has released his long-awaited report into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, and he has found that the FBI had no verified evidence to launch the initial investigation.

Furthermore, it confirms reports the former President Obama, Hillary Clinton, then-VP Joe Biden all signed off on the investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The report also confirmed that FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Agent Peter Strzok, FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Congressman Adam Schiff all knew the investigation was a hoax.

Durham’s 300-plus page report was titled, “Report on Matters Related to Intelligence Activities and Investigations Arising Out of the 2016 Presidential Campaigns,” and states that the FBI used “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence,” to launch the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation into Trump and Russia, but used a different standard when weighing concerns about alleged election interference regarding Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Six years later, and Donald Trump is still facing investigations resulting from the fake ties to Russia.

In a statement Monday, the FBI said its leadership has “already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time,” in response to the conduct examined by Durham. “Had those reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been prevented,” the statement adds.

Trump blasted the FBI in a Truth Social post.

“WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe!” Trump posted Monday. “In other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!”

Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Durham’s report to congressional lawmakers and released the report on Monday.

President Donald Trump is the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 election, and his poll numbers should increase as a result of this report.

