Early Gang Intervention Program RESPECT Project

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – A San Marcos youth mentorship program coordinated by the Sheriff’s Department graduated 12 teenagers Thursday.

The RESPECT Project is designed for high-school youth in need of extra support, positive role models, and a safe environment to learn and have fun.

Introductory academies meet twice a week for 10 weeks. They include physical fitness, meals, field trips, classroom discussions, and organized sports.

The next academy starts in September 2021.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the program.