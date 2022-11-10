Early projections say SDUSD to receive $3.2 billion in bonds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District is likely to receive $3.2 billion in bonds thanks to the probable passage of Measure U according to early projections.

The bond money merely replaces funds that will time out in the coming months, money that San Diegans are already paying via property taxes.

One of the more novel causes to be receiving these funds will be the addition of a teachers village: housing provided for teachers and staff via bond funds to attract good educators to SDUSD schools.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Richard Barrera of the SDUSD School Board trustees to discuss the future of the funds.