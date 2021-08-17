Early voting now underway for gubernatorial recall election

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The ballots are out and early voting is now underway for the gubernatorial recall election.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters office with more on what you need to know to cast your vote.

California is one of 19 states that allows any elected official to be “recalled.”

For the first time in nearly 20 years, California will hold an election that asks voters if they want to remove the governor from office.

Voters will see two questions on the ballot.

In-person voting locations will be open across the county for four days from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14.

Early voting is also an option as well as voting by mail.